The Town of Strathmore celebrated the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30 by offering a variety of activities for residents to participate in and learn a little about Indigenous history.
Among the activities organized to recognize the occasion, was a ceremony and walk in Kinsmen Park, as well as two Kairos Blanket Exercises in town.
Astokomii Smith, Town of Strathmore Indigenous liaison, said that leading up to the day many community members had expressed a lot of interest in what would be happening this year as the second official Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
“I’ve had people ask me weeks before Sept. 30 what the Town has planned, and even with our event staff partaking in an entire day of learning about Indigenous history and culture, I think that speaks volumes,” said Smith.
Strathmore started the morning listening to residential school survivor and Elder, Randy Alexander, followed by some videos presented at the Strathmore Municipal Library.
Smith said the day was organized through the efforts of many members in Strathmore collaborating with Elders and Knowledge Keepers from Siksika Nation.
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was first observed on Sept. 30, 2021, having been named to coincide with Orange Shirt Day.
The day recognizes the tragic legacy left behind by former Canadian residential schools, and the impact the facilities had on First Nations peoples.
“I believe Truth & Reconciliation Day to Indigenous peoples means an opportunity to share their stories and experiences, to recognize all that they’ve been through and to honour them and their ancestors,” said Smith.
Regarding the Kairos Blanket Exercises, the two activities were organized with the help of Trellis. The first was hosted in council chambers at the Strathmore Municipal Building, hosting RCMP members, the Strathmore Fire Department and Town of Strathmore staff.
The second exercise was hosted for members of the public to attend.
“We host blanket exercises throughout the year and the intention is to have the Reconciliation Walk as an annual event while exploring more opportunities to provide education around this day to our community,” explained Smith. “The Kairos blanket exercise is a unique experience for those wanting to further their knowledge on Indigenous history. It creates a different perspective by putting participants in the roles of different Indigenous groups across Canada. I think everyone should attend at least one blanket exercise in their lives.”