The search for a paramedic who is believed to have drowned in the Albany River concluded on Wednesday when his body was located.
Volunteers from Fort Albany First Nation, Moose Factory and Moosonee have been asked to join with those from Kashechewan First Nation and had been on the water searching for Arijanan Sivasathiyarajah who was lost in a boating accident on July 3.
Kashechewan First Nation and Mushkegowuk Council have expressed their gratitude for Sivasathiyarajah's work in the community.
“We commend your commitment to our community and you will be remembered forever,” said a statement from the political office of Kashechewan First Nation.
Sivasathiyarajah, another paramedic and a nurse from Kashechewan were traveling across the Albany River for supplies when their boat capsized.
Mushkegowuk Council released a statement acknowledging the work volunteers have put in since the incident.
“The community of Kashechewan never ceases to amaze me in terms of generosity, spirit and strength,” Mushkegowuk Council Grand Chief Alison Linklater said in an online statement. “When challenging times push you, you push back even harder.”
She recognized those who assisted in the search, and those supporting the many volunteers in the community.
"To the members of Kashechewan whose knowledge of the river that lead the best possible search strategy and effort: we are in your debt and thank you for your valuable support," said Linklater. "To those of you that prepared food, provided donations, and volunteered to sustain the search your efforts are as important as any and go much appreciated by all."
Weeneebayko Area Health Authority (WAHA), who employed Sivasathiyarajah, has set up a GoFundMe to support the paramedic’s family at this time.
“Arjanan had just begun his career in Kashechewan two weeks ago, but in that time, he made an immense impact on those he got to know,” said a statement posted on the WAHA Facebook page. “He will always be part of our WAHA family.”
The city of Timmins and the Cochrane DSSAB will be flying flags at half-mast in honour of Sivasathiyarajah.
TimminsToday has reached out to Kashechewan First Nation leadership and WAHA for additional comments, but has not heard back by time of publication.