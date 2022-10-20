A new initiative is available to help growers tackle climate change through the Agricultural Climate Solutions On-Farm Climate Action Fund.
The program is designed to provide financial support to producers, assisting them in adopting and implementing practices that will lower greenhouse gas emissions, support production efficiency, sustainability and resiliency on their farm operations.
Three categories have been created. The first is improving nitrogen management, the second is increasing adoption of cover cropping, and the third is expanding the adoption of rotational grazing. Maximum amount of funding to successful applicants is $75,000.
Deadline for applications is Nov.7, and can be made online at rdar.ca/ofcaf.
The website also has OFCAF overview slide presentations available.