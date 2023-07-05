Regional District of Nanaimo directors decided they needed more time to determine how to allocate the $7.9 million it received from the B.C. government’s growing communities fund.
The June 27 board meeting agenda included a proposal from staff on how to allocate the funds, or direction provide alternative plans to staff, but directors instead voted in favour of holding a special meeting in July to discuss which projects should receive the one-time funding.
“We’ve all been waiting for this for a long time; it deserves its own discussion,” Electoral Area F director Leanne Salter said.
The province announced the billion-dollar, one-time growing communities fund at the end of February but parameters on how local governments could spend the monies were not received until the end of March, too late to incorporate into the 2023 budget. Funding must be allocated by the end of 2023 and spent by March 2028.
Eligible costs include infrastructure projects as well as one-off costs like feasibility studies, the province stipulated.
In the RDN staff proposal presented to directors, allocations are primarily targeted at reducing the use of reserves and borrowing, a staff report said. With a small portion of the total unallocated, the proposal recommends allocating $594,440 to projects that fall within Area B services with $400,000 of that recommended to go to the community parks budget. The staff report indicates a further breakdown of what that amount would go toward would be presented in the summer.
The special July meeting had not been scheduled as of press time.