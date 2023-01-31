THUNDER BAY, ONT. — The Neighbours on the Line are gearing up for a battle with Hydro One over their proposed Waasigan Transmission Line route that will run from the Municipality of Shuniah to Dryden.
The mostly Kaministiquia community group issued a news release on Monday to announce a meeting set for Wednesday at the Kaministiquia Community Centre at 7 p.m. where full-scale maps of the homes being impacted will be displayed.
The group is asking for an environmental health assessment — which Hydro One indicated Monday that they are in the process of doing — to be done by the electric company along the Waasigan Transmission Line as they feel the project will possibly contaminate the water table and expose residents to electric radiation.
“Neighbours on the Line will be delivering further documentation discovered since their last meeting (on Jan. 25) with added visual information,” said group organizer Michelle Rosetta Hamer, in an email.
The group is now indicating that cemetery plots in Finnmark will also be impacted by the transmission line that is set to go up parallel to the existing line in 2024.
“In the wake of Hydro One’s public announcement of the Waasigan Transmission Line project route, residents and landowners from Thunder Bay to Dryden feel blindsided and misled without proper disclosure (from Hydro One),” said Rosetta Hamer in the news release. “Neighbours on the Line is the first of the community initiatives to bring families, neighbours and communities all impacted by this project, whether it be directly on their land or within the radius of impact.
“We seek to . . . create answers to this seemingly unreasonable and haphazard project with no apparent disclosure of what it is or why it is happening or how it will benefit the public.”
Hydro One vice-president of stakeholder relations, Daniel Levitan, said in an email Monday that the company is open to addressing the concerns of the residents along the transmission line.
“Hydro One is committed to ongoing, meaningful and open engagement with the residents and communities who are impacted by the Waasigan Transmission Line,” Levitan said. “Since 2019, Hydro One has regularly engaged with residents to share updates and developments about the project. That includes several rounds of community open houses, with the most recent ones held in Thunder Bay, Atikokan and Dryden two weeks ago where the preliminary preferred route was announced.
“The preliminary preferred route for the Waasigan Transmission Line was chosen based on feedback from Indigenous communities, insight from impacted residents and communities, and data from completed environmental studies.”
Levitan said Hydro One will be meeting with homeowners along the line in the near future.
“Now that the preliminary route has been selected, we will be meeting directly with individual landowners along the route to learn more about the unique features of their property as we continue to finalize the Waasigan Transmission Line, and to look at ways the impacts of the proposed project may be mitigated where possible,” Levitan said.
“We are also working with Neighbours on the Line to meet and ensure their questions and concerns are addressed. We continue to encourage residents to share their feedback with us.”
Hydro One said their next steps include completing an assessment to identify potential effects of the new transmission line; identifying measures to avoid or mitigate adverse effects; progressing with detailed design and construction planning; identifying real estate requirements and working with directly impacted property owners; and compiling a draft environmental assessment report for review and feedback.
Hydro One representatives have been invited to Wednesday’s meeting to answer questions and hear concerns.