A number of brave hometown heroes have been officially recognized for their actions in two serious incidents in 2022.
On March 8 at the Chatham-Kent Police Services board meeting, a pair of Tilbury neighbours received Board Citations for their role in saving another neighbour who was on fire.
According to a report from Chief Gary Conn, Roger Beaule and Peter Laliberte responded to the incident Dec. 1, where a man was actively on fire following a vehicle explosion.
Beaule ran out of his house and covered the victim with a blanket to extinguish the flames, with the help of Laliberte. In the meantime, Beaule's wife Lori Beaule got on the phone to contact 9-1-1 emergency services.
Communication operator Chelsea Charron took the initial call to send out fire and police. Charron also took over asking questions for EMS dispatch, when the dispatcher experienced technical difficulties during the call.
Constables Ryan Federman and Trevor Biskey were first on scene. They discovered the man's pants had completely burned off along with a layer of skin on his legs. His clothing also had sparks which the officers extinguished.
However, the pair, who heard a hissing noise, learned there was a propane tank inside the vehicle but managed to pull the injured man away minutes before the tank exploded.
Const. Danica Quenneville attended the hospital with the victim and stayed with him until he was transferred to Toronto for treatment for his second- and third-degree burns. At the same time, Federman and Biskey provided support for the victim's family.
In a statement, Conn praised the collective response and actions of citizens and first responders to function as a team in an "extremely high stress situation" to save a life.
A Chiefs Commendation was bestowed on Federman and Biskey. Deputy Chief Letters of Recommendation for Lori Beaule, Constables Quenneville and Ian Scoyne, ECO supervisor Jennifer Roesch and ECO operators Samantha Cowdry and Nicole Torrieri were also given out in recognition of their good judgement, quick action and communication skills.
On March 6, at municipal council, a local citizen, paramedics and members of Chatham-Kent Fire Service Station # 7 were lauded for their efforts in saving a young woman.
The incident, which occurred on McNaughton Line in May, claimed the life of a 19-year-old man and caused life-threatening injuries to the 19-year-old woman.
The crash saw the vehicle leave the road and roll several times before ejecting both occupants. It then burst into flames.
Kaitlin Remsik, who survived thanks to life-saving first-aid and treatment, attended the council meeting to personally thank those who helped. Her mother was asked to read out a thank you praising the heroism of those involved, acknowledging that if it weren't for their efforts, the young woman wouldn't be alive.
In her comments, Remski said a "simple thank you didn't seem to be enough," and she promised she would do everything in her power "to use this second chance you've given me for the better."
Resident Jeremy Van Kesteren, who lived near the crash site, was singled out for his actions. Van Kesteren heard the crash and called 9-1-1 before going to the victims and supporting them until first responders arrived.
Mayor Darrin Canniff presented the letters of acknowledgement of behalf of the municipality.