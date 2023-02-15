Saturday was a beautiful day, perfect for touring the trails around Swan Hills.
The Swan Hills Snow-Goers were hosting a guided tour of some of the local snowmobile trails as part of the Alberta Snowmobile Tours being offered by the Alberta Snowmobile Association in various locations across the province. The group included Snow-Goers members, local Swan Hills residents, and some participants that had come in from out of town. After meeting at the staging area behind the tourist information booth along Highway 33 and a quick safety meeting, 14 snowmobiles headed off for an adventure.
Experienced club members led the expedition and brought up the rear of the group to keep everyone on track and be available if any issues arose. The snow conditions were great overall, although some areas were a little bare. The group headed mainly southeast of town, stopping at the Rainbow Creek warm-up cabin for lunch and a campfire before making its way back to Swan Hills. The tour covered over 70 km of local trails, and a great time was had by all.
The trail conditions are looking good for the Snow-Goers’ upcoming rally on Feb. 25, but let’s keep our fingers crossed for even more snow.