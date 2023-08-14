The Peterborough census metropolitan area had the third highest average annual rate of human trafficking in Canada over the past decade, Peterborough-Kawartha MP Michelle Ferreri told Trent Lakes councillors this week.
“It terrifies me that Peterborough is the number three-ranked (city) for human trafficking in Canada,” reacted Trent Lakes Mayor Terry Lambshead when Ferreri made a video appearance at the Tuesday meeting.
“I mean, we’re very close to Peterborough. We’re not that far away. That’s just terrifying,” he said.
Ferreri attended the council meeting to give an overview of what is happening at the federal level and answer questions and listen to concerns.
She sits on a parliamentary committee on human trafficking and it will soon be wrapping up a study on the topic.
“It’s Halifax, Thunder Bay and Peterborough who are the top three (cities). It is the number one crime in the world. It is the fastest growing crime in the world,” she said.
According to Statistics Canada, between 2011 and 2021 the average annual rate of human trafficking was highest in Thunder Bay and Halifax with 5.5 and 4.5 incidents per 100,000 population, respectively. This was followed by Peterborough at 3.6, Ottawa at 3, Windsor and Barrie at 2.4 and St. Catharines-Niagara at 2.3.
Peterborough had 14 human trafficking cases alone in 2021 for a rate of 10.9 cases per 100,000 people — only Thunder Bay had a higher rate in 2021 with 28.1 cases — and had 50 total cases for the 10-year period from 2011 to 2021, a rate of 3.6 cases per 100,000 people.
“It’s such a transient crime,” Ferreri said. “I think it’s because of where we sit on the corridor of the 401. That’s one of the big reasons.”
She said the average age is 13.
“There’s some shocking statistics, right? So it’s not as cut and dried as what I, as a young girl, thought human trafficking is. It’s far more complicated than that,” Ferreri told the council.
“But we have some pretty great police officers doing some pretty great work and they’re aware of it. I think that’s key.”
Ferreri told councillors she did not want to leave people in a state of fear, but “it is certainly something to be mindful of, for sure.”
The parliamentary committee report is not finished yet, but Ferreri said when it is done, she will be sharing it and its recommendations for addressing the problem with her constituents.
Parliament is not currently sitting, but will return in September.
Another topic discussed at the meeting was the cost of living.
“It is, without a doubt, the number one thing that’s coming across my desk,” Ferreri said. “Obviously, we want to get that cost of living down and help make life more affordable for people.”
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.