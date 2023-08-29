FERGUS ‒ Businesses with a high impact on employment are one of the top priorities for municipally-owned industrial land sites like the Centre Wellington Business Park
Unanimously approving the new municipal industrial land pricing during a council meeting Monday evening, most councillors breezed past the $450,000 per-acre price tag to focus on preserving existing wetlands, traffic, and future employment opportunities.
This decision follows council approval of a tender in April for the second phase of work on the Centre Wellington Business Park, a 40-acre parcel of serviced industrial lots owned by the township in north Fergus. That work is on track for competition by early fall.
Coun. Kimberly Jefferson asked whether staff had accomplished their previous goal of creating new zoning to “support development while achieving municipal employment objectives, and discouraging inappropriate uses.”
Brett Salmon, managing director of planning and development, said since rezoning the property would require an additional public meeting, which could launch an appeal, the zoning has not been modified.
“It’s more a want than a need because it is already zoned,” said Salmon, during the meeting. “It’s something that we might add onto some other zoning bylaw but…the land is already zoned for industrial.”
Coun. Jennifer Adams wanted to know how traffic to and from the business park would be addressed on the future Dickson Drive extension to First Line Road.
“So those kinds of decisions are set in stone and the roads have already been designed,” said Colin Baker, managing director of infrastructure services. “Even the section of First Line that was resurfaced a couple of years ago now, the pavement structure is actually designed for heavier traffic so these are things that have been in the works for a few years now.”
Coun. Bronwyne Wilton wanted to know what measures would be taken to protect the provincially significant portion of wetland on one portion of the site.
“My understanding is we will definitely protect those lands, including the pond area,” said George Borovilos, manager of economic development. “There'll be appropriate setback requirements based on the zoning bylaw amendment, and also the GRCA permitting process.”
Buffering between future landowners and the wetlands will also be considered.
Coun. Lisa Anderson asked whether the businesses listed under target audiences like frozen food production would be the only ones examined.
Borovilos said that while the industries listed under targeted audiences are options, staff criteria will focus on businesses with the highest impact on future employment.
“It may be in these sectors, it may not,” said Borovilos. “But obviously anything…that is going to create a number of jobs for years.”
If approved, a business park handbook has been drafted to assist the clients through the site plan and building permit application stage.
At $450,000, offers to purchase will be accepted in order of priority beginning in September
The pricing schedule will be approved by council on an annual basis.
A summary of closed sales, and the related status of development will also be provided to council on a regular basis.
Isabel Buckmaster is the Local Journalism Initiative reporter for GuelphToday. LJI is a federally-funded program.