The Athabasca-Barrhead-Westlock riding made their choice abundantly clear on May 29 when MLA van Dijken was re-elected with a decisive 74.3% of the total vote. The UCP incumbent received a stunning 15,631 out of 21,032 valid ballots.
“I’m humbled by the support that we received in this riding,” said van Dijken, “I think rural Alberta really understood what was at risk in this election, and they chose to stick with a government that has proven to grow and diversify the economy. And our promise to continue to move forward with that, I think, really resonated with rural Alberta.”
When asked what the UCP’s priorities will be now that they have won a second term, van Dijken responded by saying, “I think the priority is, number one, to do what we said we would do in our platform. We started the campaign promising to cut taxes for all Albertans, and we will deliver on that, reducing the personal income tax for the first $60,000 to 8%. And we will also continue to put in initiatives to help fix and maintain the healthcare system.”