World in a Weekend International Puppet & Music Festival concluded a successful weekend from August 3rd to August 6th. The festival featured various events, including the Latin Dance Party, Fire Stones and Stories, and the Music Barge, all of which received positive responses from attendees.
One of the standout performances was by Montreal's Késã & Unack – Stiltwalkers (pictured), captivating the audience with their stunning act. Additionally, puppetry enthusiasts had the opportunity to witness the Animalarium puppets from Guadalajara and Mexico and the Longstring marionettes from Budapest. Another show held at the Nancy Campbell featured artists from Boston, Massachusetts.
The festival attracted a diverse crowd, drawing hundreds of attendees from across Canada and around the world. Eileen Smith, the Artistic Producer of Springworks, mentioned that they created world and city maps where attendees could place stickers to represent their origins, making tracking the festival’s reach fun. Smith expressed her excitement, stating, "So many stickers from literally all over the world. People came from even as far away as South Africa and Japan."
2023 marked the second year of the Stratford Summer Music and Springworks partnership. Both independent festivals have a long history, with Stratford Summer Music focusing on regional music performances while Springworks celebrates various art forms.
The festival organizers demonstrated their adaptability, learning from previous experiences, noting that despite having to cancel a few shows due to heavy rain. “the weekend turned out beautifully,” Smith noted.
Smith explained, "We had to cancel the Barge as it couldn't go because of the rain, but our beautiful strolling puppets from Mexico kept hanging on and looking up at the sky to see whether the weather would hold or not." Despite the weather challenges, the festival's spirit remained strong, with dedicated attendees staying to enjoy a concert in the light rain.
Smith emphasized the sense of community that World in a Weekend has fostered. She noted that the festival brought together artists from diverse backgrounds and art forms, creating a close-knit network of volunteers and performers. The growing festival has connected people from different parts of the world, further solidifying the sense of community and collaboration between artists and community members.
The Stratford World in a Weekend was a remarkable event that united people from various locations, sharing hospitality and the magic of the performances. To find out more information or to support World in a Weekend or Springworks, visit their website at www.springworksfestival.ca