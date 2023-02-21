Kawartha Downs, introduced its new general manager — a newly-formed position within the company — on Tuesday during a press conference.
The Romspen Investments Corp.-owned facility on County Road 18 in Cavan Monaghan Township also announced more details about the upcoming season that management promises to be even “bigger” and “better” than last year’s successful foray into Kawartha Downs as an entertainment hub.
As part of an effort to expand Kawartha Downs’ leadership, Daniel D’Ercole, who has a background in business and finance, was introduced by Kawartha Downs president and managing partner Richard Weldon as “smart leader” with a passion for “top-tier entertainment.”
“The events that are lined up for 2023 … it should be an exciting year for everybody,” D’Ercole said.
“I plan on strengthening the relationship between Kawartha Downs and the community. I’m committed to fully integrating myself in the community. As general manager, my priorities are to implement strategic initiatives that will create a connection between people in this community …. to create a shared vision for the future of Kawartha Downs.”
Buoyed by the success of Kawartha Downs’ aggressive jump into the competitive entertainment pool, D’Ercole said he sees the immense potential in the Fraserville-based entertainment hub.
“I know this venue has the potential to host some of Ontario’s largest events and it is my goal to make Kawartha Downs one of the most successful destinations for entertainment in Ontario,” he said.
“Together, we can create a bright future for Kawartha Downs, one that includes versatility, increased profits and a stronger connection to the community.”
Last year, under Romspen’s new ownership, Kawartha Downs celebrated its 50th year by launching a host of new events, activities and shows, unveiling a lineup as part of a plan to establish Kawartha Downs as an entertainment mecca meant to rival tourist-attracting hot spots across the province.
Subsequently, Kawartha Downs went to work, planning and breaking ground on a number of projects in a bid to put the Fraserville building and racetrack on the map.
Last summer, the company launched a series of first-ever events, including a tractor pull on a custom-made, state-of-the-art track, and hosted a string of concerts.
The company announced the future construction of an outdoor concert facility with a capacity of 15,000-plus people; a full-scale, permanent 500-foot long tractor pull facility/arena with a spectator capacity of more than 5,000 people; a new convertible horse/cattle and exhibit space that’s capable of being accessed by the surrounding agricultural community for cattle sales and exhibit space; a 220-room hotel attached to the existing casino and an outdoor FIFA-standard soccer field.
As part of the revitalization project, plans are also underway to build 588 new homes in a new subdivision north of the facility.
Weldon later told the Examiner that hurdles have been cleared to go ahead with the planned construction.
“Hopefully, we can start servicing by late fall,” said Weldon, admitting it was an “aggressive” game plan.
A new charity bingo hall, to be located next to the Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs, has been approved, Weldon told The Examiner.
On Tuesday, Weldon touted last season’s success.
“2022 was a record-breaker for Kawartha Downs and the surrounding community. We felt proud of last summer’s events and got straight to work in planning an even bigger, more exciting summer season for 2023,” Weldon said.
In December, Kawartha Downs unveiled a jam-packed lineup of events for its 2023 season. On Tuesday, Weldon revealed further details. In August, Kawartha Downs will host its own Kawartha County Fair, in partnership with the company Campbell Amusement. The fair will feature a classic “midway” style exhibition, complete with clowns and ferris wheels, he said.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.