Earthquakes Canada said a 2.8-magnitude earthquake felt across Greater Sudbury on Sunday was related to mining activity in Garson Mine.
According to the organization's website, the rumbling was "lightly felt" across the city at around 2:17 p.m. on Jan. 22.
Seismologist Allison Bent said Earthquakes Canada received nearly 200 online reports of shaking throughout the entire region, with the effects strongest in the epicentre near the Garson mine. A map of those reports indicates that some residents felt the effects from as far as Skead, Onaping and Nairn Centre.
"Magnitude 2.8 is small," said Bent. "It’s large enough to be felt close to the epicenter and by some people a few tens of km away. We would not expect damage from anything that size."
This quake was less intense than several others reported across the region in recent years. Larger events include magnitude 3.4 and 4.1 earthquakes recorded in 2021 and a magnitude 3.5 earthquake in 2020.
"Hundreds of earthquakes this size occur every day worldwide but they are not every day occurrences in Sudbury or elsewhere in eastern Canada," said Bent.
"Most earthquakes occur near plate boundaries but regions far from the boundaries, such as eastern Canada, also experience earthquakes. In these areas, earthquakes usually occur on ancient faults in response to the Earth’s current stress field. In eastern Canada, the region along the St. Lawrence River is much more active than the Canadian shield but small earthquakes can occur anywhere."
In a response to a request for comment, Vale, which operates the Garson Mine, confirmed that seismic activity was detected at the site on Sunday.
Vale representative Jeffrey Lewis said seismicity measured 3.1-magnitude.
"No one was injured during the events and we immediately implemented our internal seismic response protocol to ensure the safety of our workforce," he said. "Operations will ramp up following inspection and as seismicity returns to background levels.
"Seismicity can occur as part of mining, especially at significant depths. Our emergency response processes are in place to ensure rigorous safety protocols are followed when seismic events occur."
Lewis did not directly address what activities may have caused the event.
