“Are you in?” That’s the question Central Smith Creamery is asking area businesses, organizations and schools as the Selwyn Township staple kicks into gear for the second annual Fill the Truck campaign, a community initiative that challenges donors to pitch in to Kawartha Food Share ahead of the holiday season.
For the second year in a row, Central Smith Creamery, located at 739 Lindsay Rd., just north of the city, is urging participants to run their own food drives from Dec. 1 to 15.
So far, more than two dozen businesses, organizations and schools across Peterborough County — including Sullivan’s General Store and Jesse’s Tap and Grill in Ennismore, Home Building Centre Lakefield, Bridgenorth’s Chemong Public School and Crestwood Secondary School and Adam Scott Collegiate in Peterborough — have answered the call, and the list is growing by the day.
On Dec. 16, Central Smith Creamery, which has already started collecting items for its own food drive, will hit the road with two delivery trucks bound for pickup destinations throughout the area. The end of the road trip will see Central Smith Creamery staff haul this year’s load of non-perishable food items to Kawartha Food Share in Peterborough.
“Last year, we thought we’d turn it into a more community event and we know that one of the biggest challenges for organizations to do their own food drive is to actually get (the donated items) to Kawartha Food Share. We have two delivery trucks and we thought, why not put them to good use and deliver everyone’s donations to Kawartha Food Share?” said Katie Watt, sales and operations analyst at Central Smith Creamery.
Last year, the inaugural Fill the Truck event collected approximately 2,300 kilograms more than 5,000 pounds of food and nearly $10,000 in monetary donations.
The goal for 2022?
“More,” laughed Watt.
Central Smith Creamery is asking participants to donate goods that have been identified as high-demand items by Kawartha Food Share, including cereal, rice, peanut butter, pasta, granola bars, canned vegetables and fruit, beans, children’s snacks, oats, canned meats, stews, condiments, spices, cooking oil, broth/stock and juices.
“According to the Peterborough Food Action Network, between 2017 and 2018, 14.5 per cent of Peterborough residents lived with food insecurity. By filling our truck, we want to make the holidays easier for those in need,” states a release from Central Smith.
“We know how important this is for the public to access. It’s been difficult times over the last few years and food bank usage is up … so we just want to do our part,” Watt said.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.