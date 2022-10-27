There's a new mayor for Town of The Blue Mountains, though she's not new to the council table having just spent the last four years there.
Incumbent councillor Andrea Matrosovs was elected the new mayor of the community and incumbent deputy mayor Peter Bordignon was acclaimed to the position. Both say they are excited about the opportunities the next four years will present.
“It’s starting to sink in now,” Matrosovs said a few days after the election results were announced.
Matrosovs said work on the transition to the new council is already underway. “It’s interesting, it’s the first time I’ve experienced being an incumbent on a working council, while preparing for a shift in role. It’s a new experience. I truly embrace the added responsibilities.”
The mayor-elect said the incoming council is the “ideal situation” for the community.
“We have some returning faces and we’re bringing in new and diverse voices as we welcome the new members of council,” she said. “All of the candidates demonstrated passion for the Town of The Blue Mountains. We all love living here, working here and raising our families here. I’m very excited to be leading and I’m inspired by the new council voices and the returning council voices.”
Matrosovs said there will be a lot of work for the new council right out of the gate. She said decisions will have to be made for council appointments to outside organizations like the library board and the two local conservation authorities. She also said council will be reviewing options for public involvement on local committees and task forces. In addition, council will have decisions to make on the members who will chair the four committee of the whole components: finance/legal/administration, community services, operations, and planning.
She said important policy decisions are looming on the official plan review, continued implementation of the integrated community sustainability plan and the adoption of the master transportation plan.
Deputy Mayor Bordignon is excited about the new voices joining council and said he is happy to lend his experience with the transition for the newcomers coming on board. The deputy mayor offered his full support to Matrosovs as she moves from a councillor’s seat to the mayor’s job.
“There will be a learning curve and I’m happy to help lead that charge,” said Bordignon. “The new people on council have all worked hard in the community. They will be eager to learn and eager to help. I’m looking forward to working with everybody. There will be a few things coming right away. I’m glad to see new faces and I’m glad to see some continuity.”
Bordignon said he is happy to see gender parity on council and said the new council has strong leadership potential.
“All have been community leaders. They’ve all done things in our community. I think we’ll have the right ingredients on council,” he said.
Matrosovs and Bordignon will represent The Blue Mountains at Grey County council. The election results will bring nine new faces to county council. CollingwoodToday’s full story on the changes at Grey County, including Bordingon’s comments, can be found here.
Matrosovs said she’s looking forward to representing The Blue Mountains at the county level.
“I will be a keen participant in what will happen at county council,” she said. “I already know and have a working relationship with a number of (councillors). I look forward to listening and learning from those returning to the table and I equally look forward to hearing from the new voices.”