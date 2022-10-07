Gananoque council has passed a motion to amend the lease agreement with City Cruises by Hornblower, to allow the docking of the Captain Mathew Flinders Vessel at the main dock over the winter months.
Council made the decision during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The town requested that a donation in the amount of $5,000 be contributed to the YMCA, to be split between the Berm Out Project and the Waterfront Concert Series at Joel Stone Park.
Councillor Matt Harper declared a pecuniary interest as he is employed by City Cruises by Hornblower.
The town and the Gananoque Boat Line/City Cruises by Hornblower have a commercial lease agreement that includes use of the Water Street dock April 1 to Oct. 31 annually, expiring Dec. 31, 2026.
City Cruises by Hornblower has again requested use of the Water Street dock from Oct. 24 to April 3, 2023, to dock a 140’ dinner boat.
Bubblers will be installed to protect infrastructure. Should there be damage to the dock due to the docking of the dinner boat during the off season, it will be the responsibility of City Cruises by Hornblower to pay for repairs.
Council has approved this request for the last two years.
Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.