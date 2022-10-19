Community Services Director Craig Belfry said staff has had positive meetings with the Haliburton County Huskies, the local Ontario Junior Hockey league contingent, and their food and beverage contractor.
Belfry said Oct. 29 will be the start of concessions service that will be run out of the community centre kitchen. Hours of operation will evolve over the course of the season.
“Hopefully that’ll provide some food and beverage services to the facility until we get the new permanent service in place,” he said.
Belfry said they’re starting to see things coming back to all the facilities.
Three rink attendants and four student recreation attendants have been hired.
“It’s great we’re starting to see students starting to come into the building and work for us,” he said.