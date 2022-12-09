PERTH COUNTY – At the inaugural Perth County council meeting on Dec. 1, the yearly appointments of the board and committees that council members reside on was decided.
For the Spruce Lodge Board, Warden Rhonda Ehgoetz appointed Jerry Smith as warden representative, as both Coun. Sue Orr and Smith wanted the singular councillor position on the board.
Huron Perth Public Health Board of Health will have Coun. Todd Kasenberg and Warden Ehgoetz.
Deputy Warden Doug Kellum will serve as the sole member from the county council on the Stratford Perth Museum Board.
The Joint Accessibility Advisory Committee will see Warden Ehgoetz serving in this next term.
The Municipal Shared Services Committee members will now include Ehgoetz, Orr and Coun. Dean Trentowsky. Perth County Land Division Committee appointments are councillors Jim Aitcheson, Matt Duncan, Walter McKenzie, Trentowsky and Coun. Hugh McDermid.
The Perth County Agriculture Working Group will include Ehgoetz, McDermid, Trentowsky, Aitcheson and Kellum.
The appointments for the Attainable and Affordable Housing Committee are Ehgoetz, McKenzie, Kasenberg, Smith and Orr.
Finally, the Planning Services Review Working Group and the Community Transportation Steering Committee will see the same group of council members serving: Ehgoetz, McKenzie, Kasenberg, Aitcheson and McDermid.