Manitoba Pork is feeling positive about the industry’s future after releasing a report that states that over half of all agriculture and food processing jobs in Manitoba are tied to the hog sector at 55 per cent.
The contributions of Manitoba’s hog farming and pork processing sector to the provincial economy are substantial and show that the sector is an economic powerhouse for communities both large and small, said Rich Préjet, chair of Manitoba Pork.
“Our direct and indirect financial support allows both the provincial and municipal governments to fund key priorities like health care, education, and infrastructure. The growth and success of urban and rural communities can be directly tied to hog farming and value-added processing.”
The report, undertaken by an independent economic impact analysis, was released on Aug. 3, with numbers compiled by Serecon, a group of valuation and appraisal, management consulting and farm asset management professionals who specialize in the agricultural industry.
The provincial hog sector contributes 22,000 jobs across Manitoba in both urban and rural communities, as well as over $2.3 billion to the provincial GDP annually. Each year, Manitoba’s hog sector directly contributes $139 million to the provincial government in tax revenue, and another $87 million in municipal tax revenue, the report found.
Over 40 new barn sites or expansions have been approved across the province since 2017, adding over $200 million in new private investment in primary agricultural production. The sector is also attracting new value-added investment, with Manitoba Pork citing the expansion of the Maple Leaf Foods bacon facility in Winnipeg, a $52.8 million expansion at Winkler Meats, and a $35 million investment by the genetics company Topigs Norsvin in a new facility just outside of Plumas.
“Manitoba’s hog sector looks forward to continuing our legacy of growth and sustainability in the coming years, with the right conditions in which to expand local economies, build new barns, and continue to employ over 22,000 Manitobans,” Préjet said. “We will continue to work with our partners across the province, including both the provincial and municipal governments, on ensuring our sector supports our communities for decades to come.”
Each year Manitoba Pork meets with municipal councils, administrators, landowners and members of the public from across the province to discuss potential growth and expansion opportunities, said Grant Melnychuk, the director of sustainable development, research and data management with Manitoba Pork.
“These new projects and expansions follow strict regulations and undergo a thorough provincial technical review process and incorporate environmental protection standards to ensure that they’re built to safeguard our natural resources for future generations,” he said.
The report was released to help Manitobans understand the impact of the hog sector in Manitoba and to assist with outreach and communication, Manitoba Pork General Manager Cam Dahl said.
“As well, it’s to track going forward what the impact of the investments that are being made by farmers and processors and companies … are, so that we can track that growth in a really systematic and accurate way.”
The same day the press conference to announce the report was held, the Government of Canada announced an investment of $944,340 to the Manitoba Pork Council through the African Swine Fever Industry Preparedness Program (ASFIPP) to help Canada’s pork industry prepare for the possibility of African Swine Fever (ASF) entering the country.
The investment will mean that the Manitoba Pork Council will be able to undertake several projects that aim to enhance efforts to control wild pigs in the province, develop an integrated response plan that focuses on animal welfare, and disease response and sector recovery.
It will also encourage improved biosecurity measures through targeted awareness campaigns, a press release stated.