A newly signed deal is opening up educational opportunities for Indigenous people.
Omushkego Education - Mushkegowuk Council, Payukotayno: James and Hudson Bay Family Services and Algoma University School of Social Work have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU).
The MOU’s goal is to provide easy and accessible programs for Mushkegowuk Council member communities and incorporate traditional ways of knowing into the social work education available through Algoma University, which runs in Timmins at the Northern College campus.
“A lot of people don’t know that these programs are available, and there are incredible pathways right here,” Asima Vezina, president and vice-chancellor of Algoma University told TimminsToday. “A Masters' program will also be here in about two years.”
Mushkegowuk Council executive director Vern Cheechoo said that working together opened many doors for the people in the Indigenous community.
"What a wonderful opportunity for our people and communities, as we move towards providing a curriculum that is rooted in an Omushkego perspective and move away from colonial practices of education, which have been embedded in curriculum for so long,” he said in a news release. “This is but yet another step in the community’s quest for self-determination and self-government, especially as it relates to the education of our people.”
Through its partnership with Northern College, Algoma offers fast-tracked degree programs.
Irene Tomatuk, executive director of Payukotayno: James and Hudson Bay Family Services, said that the social work programs offered can help break down barriers within communities and in colonial systems.
“This partnership supports our shared responsibilities of addressing the challenges of unlearning colonial practices of child welfare and honouring Indigenous ways to know and be,” she said in the same press release. “It is inspired by the agency's commitment to a vibrant workplace culture and current recruitment, retention, and capacity-building strategies.”
Vezina said that the social work program will allow those interested in it to get their education and their certification done in six years.
“They do two years at the college, two with us, and then there’s the two-year Master's program,” she said in an interview at Northern College.
The MOU was signed on June 1 in a meeting between the three organizations.