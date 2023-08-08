Water makes up more than half of the human body, but it is 100 per cent vital to our story.
That’s the narrative the Canadian Museum of Water in north Simcoe is hoping to share with people.
After securing a seed grant from the Township of Tay last year to start the Port McNicoll-based not-for-profit organization, the Canadian Museum of Water/Musée Canadien de l’eau (CMW-MCE) has been active in local parades, festivals and other engagements throughout 2023.
According to president Dan Travers, these reflect the three water drops of its mandate and logo, representing the past, present and future, as well as the organization’s connection to local, national and global levels.
“The past is exploring the history and human society in general through water,” Travers said, explaining not only the biological importance of water but also how it was used as a means of transportation like highways for our ancestors.
“The present is about education with adults and children.”
He noted the environmental and historical walking tours are just some activities in the region.
“The last thing we did was a little artifact study on the water cycle, water droplets. Every Monday, we’re active out in Victoria Harbour and Port McNicoll working with kids in camps, just teaching them basic information about water and why it’s so important to humans, animals and all of us,” he said.
Nine events have been attended by the CMW-MCE this year, including a float in the Canada Day parade in Victoria Harbour, an information tent at the Festival du Loup in Lafontaine, and a presence at the All Things Canadian festival in Penetanguishene.
Attempts by the organization to find a physical location for the museum, even if only temporary, weren’t successful. However, the past years of the COVID-19 pandemic shifted society enough that sharing the museum without a physical pinpoint allowed Travers and company to explore other opportunities.
“COVID has changed the way that museums work,” he said, noting a discussion from a recent board meeting. “It’s no longer a physical building where people can have to go. Now we can do what we need to do, fulfil each of the three water droplets … in a way which does not require a physical space.”
Restored vessels, courtesy of volunteers from the Georgian Bay Heritage League, have allowed the CMW-MCE to include them in its presentations.
For the future, Travers noted the lengthy process of gaining charitable status would be likely realized this fall, when further grant opportunities and fundraising efforts would give the CMW-MCE its next big step forward.
“A big part of our UNESCO mandate, being part of the global water museum network endorsed by UNESCO, is about advocacy,” he said of working with various groups and agencies for clean, sustainable water.
Last month, the CMW-MCE sponsored an information session in Midland where groundwater study scientists Mike Powell and William Shotyk “presented their findings on the cleanest water in the world on French’s Hill,” said Travers. A video of the event is expected to be posted on the CMW-MCE YouTube channel in the near future.
An additional grant from the County of Simcoe has given the CMW-MCE further means to expand digitally, as the organization is in the process of creating a documentary with First Nations individuals from Rama and Orillia sharing their stories of water.
It’s all a larger part of the group’s main project called I Am Water, which Travers explained was intended to personify the embodiment of water as not only a giver of life, but also through unfortunate circumstances, such as tsunamis, as a taker of life.
“It is a keeper of secrets, as we don’t know what’s underneath the water; a travelling companion as we go by boat; an artist as we sit on the bay after a thunderstorm. One of the things we want to do is create a digital exhibition which focuses on the personification of water” through online interactive exhibitions, said Travers.
Exhibits and projects for the organization can be found on the CMW-MCE website.