Kativik Regional Government says a security breach of its internal computer and phone network has slowed its communications.
In a note posted to its website Monday, KRG advised that communications with the organization will be slow as it works on restoring phone services.
A representative for KRG declined to comment Tuesday but said more information will be provided later this week on the nature of the breach and whether employees’ or residents’ information was accessed during the breach.
A spokesperson for the Nunavik Police Service could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
This is at least the second security breach at a large organization in Nunavik or Nunavut this year.
In January, Qulliq Energy Corp. in Nunavut was the victim of a cyberattack that shut down access to the agency’s critical data. The incident led to the Government of Nunavut taking over Qulliq’s IT system on a permanent basis.