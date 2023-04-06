A First Nation out west recently became the first in its province and the fifth nation from coast to coast to sign an agreement to look after their own foster children in their own family-services agency, the nation announced.
The milestone agreement between the Splatsin First Nation in British Columbia and the federal government will see the government invest $136.2 million over 10 years in the nation’s family-services agency, after they announced the agency’s creation late last month. This announcement makes official the role Splatsin has been playing in its own community’s affairs for decades, Chief Doug Thomas said.
Splatsin has taken care of their children and families since time immemorial under Secwepemc law, a statement said, and has been exercising jurisdiction and protecting Splatsin children under their own bylaw since 1980.
“Splatsin has been looking after our children since time immemorial and more formally with our bylaw since 1980,” he said. “This high level of responsibility for our children falls not just on the shoulders of leadership, but every Splatsin community member. It takes a community to raise a child and at Splatsin we do our best to live by those words. I raise my hands up to our community and each and every person involved in caring for our most vulnerable children and youth in the past, present and into the future.”
The coordination agreement addresses the coordination of services, delivery of emergency services, mechanisms for First Nations children to exercise their rights, and fiscal agreements that are, sustainable and consistent with the principle of substantive equality, a federal government statement said, adding the coordination agreement also ensures necessary government funding.
Federal Indigenous Services minister Patty Hajdu said decades of interference from outsiders has interfered with Splatsin’s philosophy of protecting its own children – but no more.
“Splatsin has always known what is best for their children and families, but decades of interference undermined culture, language and family connection,” she said. “Today, with Splatsin and the province of British Columbia, we signed a historic coordination agreement to ensure Splatsin children and families can thrive, surrounded by language, culture and strong supports. Colonial and racist policies have left decades of intergenerational trauma by pulling families apart, but today is a new chapter in our country that will help with the ongoing healing and strengthening of community for First Nations peoples.”
Splatsin First Nation is located in the B.C. interior, about 80 km east of Kamloops.