The shuffle of responsibilities around the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Chiefs’ table was a natural given it is approximately the midway point of the council’s term and that two new chiefs were elected to the table in recent byelections, the Grand Chief said.
“It seemed like a good time to make these changes,” MCK Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer said early Tuesday morning. “We are at the halfway point of our term, and we had two new chiefs to integrate into the portfolios, so we are absolutely pleased that we got this done at this time.”
The MCK chiefs went through a gruelling three-day meeting earlier this month to hammer out how and where responsibilities would be divided up, Sky-Deer said. The meeting ran from January 10 to 12 and involved a lot of work.
“We went through every portfolio in order, and we had the chiefs also speak about their portfolios and what they had going. We wanted to make sure we had an equitable distribution of responsibilities. Some people maybe felt like they didn’t have enough work and others felt like they had much too much work, so we evened those out a little,” Sky-Deer explained.
New Chiefs Iohahiio Delisle and Stephen McComber were given the health and sustainable development portfolios, respectively.
“We know that Iohahiio has been involved with Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre (KMHC) for many years, and Stephen came with a proposal, and we decided to create the sustainable development portfolio,” Sky-Deer said.
This new portfolio will include food security – one of McComber’s main campaign planks – and other green-energy and environment initiatives.
Delisle, who was elected on November 5, has also been selected to work on the Indigenous Rights and Research, Economic Development, and Social Supports and Development portfolios.
McComber, who was elected on December 3, will also be part of the Indigenous Rights and Research, and Public Safety portfolios.
Harry Rice will take over the lead on the Social Supports and Development portfolio (formerly the Social Affairs portfolio). In addition, Jessica Lazare will add Lands and Territories to her workload – she has been assigned to lead the Tioweró:ton file, which was previously held by former Chief Barton Goodleaf.
Sky-Deer said the process, which included a January 25‘parking lot’ meeting to sort out any loose business for portfolios, was a positive step for the MCK and the community.
“It’s always healthy to re-evaluate what you’re doing and we had a lot of great discussions during both the first three-day meeting and the parking-lot meeting,” she said. “I think the community is in a good position and we have the right people working in the right places.”