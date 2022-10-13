A new online grocery store opened in Iqaluit last month.
Bayside Foods started taking same-day delivery orders on Sept. 7. Unlike other existing grocery stores in the city, the outlet offers doorstep delivery.
Iqalummiut are already trading stories about the company online.
“Super fresh fruits that I have never seen all over Iqaluit in my three years of living here. Very reasonable pricing,” posted Ramkumar Pandiarajan, who ordered from the grocery service.
The company’s Facebook page is already filled with positive reviews.
“Great options, reasonable prices, fast delivery and the best customer service! And who doesn’t love groceries delivered right to your door,” wrote Vanessa Imelda, another satisfied customer.
According to Vincent Yvon, the company’s chief executive officer, the store is filling a big need.
“The city needs a store like ours because a lot of residents are too busy to eat well,” he said. “By giving our customers the option of getting fresh whole foods delivered to their door, we’re adding to the healthy eating culture in Iqaluit.”
Yvon also explained the company has big plans for Iqaluit.
“We hope within the next year to deliver to more than 50 households per day and to give back to the community through employment opportunities and continued savings at the cash register,” he said. “We want to bring more culturally appropriate foods to our diverse customer base as well.”
He went on to explain how they make sure the food stays affordable.
“We’re always comparing prices locally to make sure we are priced very well, and we use suppliers like Northern Shopper that understand our community’s need for affordable, high quality food,” he said.