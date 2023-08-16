TEMISKAMING SHORES - New funding assistance of $462,496 has been provided through FedNor to assist three local businesses with goals for important improvements.
On Wednesday, August 9, Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota was joined by representatives of the three businesses on the grounds of Three H Furniture Systems Limited in New Liskeard, one of the three recipients.
Three H Furniture Systems Limited is being assisted with funding of $299,996 to modernize and increase manufacturing and to expand its facility.
The business employs over 120 people.
President Roy Dittmann outlined that the primary focus of the project is to expand the warehouse building to add more production space. A press is being added, he said. "We get requests for a lot of custom laminates which we have to source from Southern Ontario with a really high shipping cost to get it here." The addition of a press will allow the company to press its own material, making it more timely and cost effective, he continued.
The company is also installing powder coating lines. "With the high interest rates right now, an interest free loan means a lot," Dittmann said in thanking Rota and FedNor.
Grant Farms is receiving funding assistance of $122,500 to purchase and incorporate innovative and more environmentally friendly equipment. General manager Judy Dotten expressed the gratitude of the company to FedNor in helping them "toward sustainable and innovative agriculture." FedNor support allows Grant Farms "to push the boundaries of what is possible in modern farming practices." She added that, "Cutting-edge technology, often referred to as precision-ag, has opened new horizons for us."
Phillips Seeds Ltd. is receiving funding assistance of $40,000 to support the design and construction of a storage and processing building. Vice-president Terry Phillips was also present and thanked Rota for his help in securing the funding for a product and equipment storage building.
Phillips Seeds Ltd. is a vertically integrated cash-crop pedigreed seed processor with roots in Kerns Township, he related. In 1985 the business took the stop from producer to processor and now "plays an important role in the local ag community by introducing new seed varieties to the area," he commented. The new structure can be used in bulk shipment orders, he explained.
Rota said the FedNor investments in the three projects are expected to have benefits including: the creation of 20 new jobs, increased product diversity, manufacturing capacity and sales, improved sourcing of seed grains for local farmers, and the purchase and use of raw products produced in the region.
The three projects are funded through the FedNor-administered Jobs and Growth Fund (JGF) delivered by the regional development agencies "to help businesses and the organizations who support them to future-proof, build resiliency, and prepare for growth by transitioning to a green economy, foster an inclusive recovery, enhance competitiveness, and create jobs."