A few significant changes are coming to West Lincoln.
At the May 23 council meeting, township councillors threw their support behind a bill aimed at stopping harassment and abuse by local leaders, and they received an update on Station 2’s construction, as well as approved funding for West Lincoln Leisureplex ball diamond lighting improvements.
BILL 5 SUPPORT
After more than 50 municipalities formally endorsed Bill 5, the Stopping Harassment and Abuse by Local Leaders Act, West Lincoln council joined in with its own support of the provincial bill.
If enacted, the bill would require elected municipal officials to comply with the workplace violence and harassment policies of the municipality they represent, permit municipalities to direct the integrity commissioner to apply to the court to vacate a member's seat for failing to comply with those polices and restrict that person’s subsequent immediate re-election to the vacated seat.
The motion, expressing support for the bill, was moved by Coun. Joann Chechalk.
Coun. Mike Rehner asked if this legislation had been in place during the last term of council, if it would have made a difference in how conduct was handled. Chief administrative officer Bev Hendry confirmed that “in her opinion, it would have made a difference.”
Coun. Jason Trombetta also announced his support of Bill 5 and asked how a public code of conduct for the safety of members of the council could be enacted by the township.
Mayor Cheryl Ganann noted that the bill would be the first step in the process of creating a more respectful and transparent system.
FIRE STATION 2 UPDATE
An update regarding Fire Station 2’s construction — which began in June 2022 and was expected to be finished this month — was also provided by Tim Hofsink, West Lincoln’s acting fire chief.
Hofsink said there were a couple of technical “hiccups,” but the interior is being finished, the painting is largely completed, and the base is mostly ready for use.
"We're waiting on a couple of trades to wrap up some of the work that has to be done inside. And we're dealing with just a couple of challenges that go with a fairly large project,” Hofsink said. “But currently, we're looking at completion some time, probably mid to late June.”
Some of the other updates include the recruiting class passing medical testing and preparing to start riding trucks and work being done to prepare and deliver a driver training program. The final inspection for the new tanker was done and should be delivered this month.
Hofsink added the building should be occupied by midsummer. The station is being built on the site of the current Fire Station 2, which was a repurposed building constructed in 1965.
LEISUREPLEX BALL DIAMOND LIGHTING UPGRADES
Aiming to eliminate the need for maintenance on the current lighting fixtures while helping to reduce energy usage, Conrad Lighting Solutions have been awarded the proposal of $222,000.00, excluding HST, for the Leisureplex ball diamond lighting upgrades.
Moved By Coun. Terry Bell, the project was included and approved in the capital budget in the total amount of $280,000.00. The total project cost, including a contingency amount of 10 per cent and net HST, is estimated at $250,000.00.
According to a report, the current Leisureplex ball diamond lighting fixtures and bulbs are not energy-efficient, and staff have had a difficult time finding replacement bulbs and other parts to repair the existing and outdated fixtures.