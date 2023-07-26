Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
CASEY TOWNSHIP - After approximately 50 years in one location, the Casey Township post office, situated in Belle Vallée, has a new home.
A newly renovated space at the Casey municipal building at 6 Lachapelle Street has been dedicated as the new post office site.
It was officially opened Monday morning, July 24.
A new location was required for the Casey post office after the retirement of long-time postmistress Ginette Coté. Before her, the post office had been managed by her mother Thérèse Lachapelle. All told, the family operated the post office out of their own home on Main Street for over 50 years.
Elise Leveillé-Allaire is now the new postmistress and will be providing post office services out of the new location 24 hours a week. Currently there are 60 to 70 boxes at the new location.
Hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. On Thursday, the hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Reeve Guy Labonté said that Canada Post had offered the township three options upon the retirement of Coté in early June: Casey residents could pick up their mail in Earlton (which they have been doing during June and July); they could have outdoor mailboxes; or they could find a new location.
Labonté said council unanimously voted to have some of the municipal building meeting room space renovated for that purpose.
"It will be the same service as we had before," he said of the accomplishment.
The project was completed through volunteer labour along with carpentry labour and materials contracted by the municipality.
Being able to keep the post office in Belle Vallée is important to the township.
"We've been fighting for the last 40 to 50 years to keep it open," Labonté said. "It has been a community effort. We all worked together."
Canada Post will be paying the insurance and rent for the post office space, and is the employer of Leveillé-Allaire.
Labonté noted the new location is also wheelchair accessible.
Casey Township "has a good relationship with Canada Post, and we worked together to get it done," he commented.
Canada Post local area superintendent Patricia Leclair added that she is happy that the post office is being kept in the town. "We worked hard to get it here."