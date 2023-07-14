CARGILL – Cargill’s Pickin’ By The Pond country music festival, July 7-9, got rave reviews, for everything but the weather. And even that didn’t keep people from enjoying the great music and camaraderie in one of the prettiest (albeit on Saturday, one of the soggiest) parks around.
Cyndy Abell, committee secretary and advertising director, said on the Monday after the event that the first thing on her agenda is booking the park for Pickin’ By The Pond 2024.
She said Pickin By The Pond 2023, the 19th country music festival in Cargill, almost didn’t happen. When COVID hit, it was at the same time that the operation of the park was in a state of transition, from local control to municipal.
“The committee had folded,” said Abell. “Our mandate was gone.”
However, country music fans and the Cargill community weren’t ready to let go of the event.
“Me and Marlene Zettler said we have got to bring it back,” Abell said.
The pair started a new non-profit, the Cargill District Community Foundation. At that time, they didn’t know if reviving Pickin’ By The Pond would be feasible.
“We put the word out we were coming back,” said Abell.
Co-chairs Willie Dales and Dennis (“Fingers”) Madge were on board with the plan, and so was the municipality.
“We started to organize, and in a couple of months, we had a lineup… and it flew,” said Abell.
Bookings for camping were pouring in – more than could be accommodated, due to loss of one of the fields, Abell explained. But the municipality was more than co-operative, allowing camping in other parts of the park until space finally ran out. Pickin’ By The Pond 2023 was definitely a go.
“It was a total success,” said Abell, giving credit to the many people who worked behind the scenes to make it so. “It was a big community effort.”
In going through some of the comments that came in from the surveys, Abell said the highlights for the crowd were the talent, the beauty of the park, the food and the hospitality.
“Our volunteers are second to none,” she said.
More than that, she said the event got people back socializing, enjoying the music, dancing.
“People needed to get their lives back,” she said.
“This year was outstanding!”
This year’s lineup
With Paul Anthony (a.k.a. Johnny Cash) acting as MC, Pickin’ By The Pond 2023 opened with Cyril Leet, the amazing Larry Mercey, local favourite Mandi Craddock, Bryce Butcher, crowd favourite Gary Hooper, and Randy Satchell. After supper, it was Anthony’s Cash Show including special guest Seth Ryan, followed by Ray Moffat and Kiley Joe Masson.
Saturday, crowds put away the sunscreen and got out the umbrellas. Performances began at noon with Crystal (Gage) St. Denis, Chris Miller, Heartland Country, and local favourites Yesterday’s Wine. After the spectacular roast beef dinner, the crowd braved the rain to enjoy performances by Ben Lentir, the incomparable Marie Bottrell, Yvan Petit and Scotty Gartshore.
Sunday featured the traditional breakfast, and Gospel Hour with Bonita Mercer and friends.