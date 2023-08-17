A recent meeting designed to shape the community’s election law was delayed in an effort to make sure the Kahnawake Legislative Committee can get a mandate from the people because a Type 1 law requires that mandate in order to be passed, the KLC’s coordinator said Wednesday morning.
“Type 1 laws are different because they require the mandate of the people in order to be passed. The community determines the scope and the mandate of the law and we put it into the CDMP process,” said KLC coordinator Leslie Skye. “Type 2 laws are guided by the council of chiefs and the council determines the mandate and scope of those laws.”
The postponement of the recent Election Law consultative meeting came about because there was not enough interest form the community in an August meeting, Skye said, and that makes all the difference, given it’s the community who drives the Type 1 law process.
“For Type 1 laws, we also select three people from the community to sit on a committee to ensure the will of the people is heard and to ensure accountability,” she said. “This lets us avoid the process being hijacked by any one person to ensure the will of the people is heard. We require a critical mass of people in order to hold a meeting.”
Skye said historically, only one community consultative meeting was ever held in the months of July and August – and that was to help determine the scope of the Kahnawake Residency Law.
“That was kind of a big one,” she said, laughing.
Skye said no date has yet been set to reschedule last week’s postponed meeting but she doesn’t expect it to drag out too long.
“We hope to have a date soon,” she said.
Incidentally, Skye announced this week she would be officially retiring from full-time work at the KLC, but will stay on two days a week on contract to ensure continuity and a smooth transition.
She began her career at the Kahnawake Legislative Coordinating Commission (KLCC) – which later was renamed the Kahnawake Legislative Committee in 2011.
In July 2014, Leslie became the interim coordinator for the KLCC, and in 2018 was appointed as the KLCC coordinator. She is the longest serving member of the KLC.
“Leslie has been invaluable to the success of the KLCC and the Community Decision Making Process,” MCK chief Tonya Perron, who oversees the Legislative portfolio, said. “Her passion for her work was evidenced by her commitment to the founding principles of the commission and the legislative process. We wish her all the best in her retirement and want her to know that she will be greatly missed.”