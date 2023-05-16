The Winnipeg School Division is hiking its fees for summer courses for the first time in a decade.
The WSD board of trustees unanimously voted to raise tuition for the upcoming session, which is slated to run out of Grant Park High School throughout July, during a public meeting Monday.
Senior administration recommended its elected officials increase fees “on a cost-recovery basis,” per a report prepared by chief superintendent Pauline Clarke, who oversees the schooling of almost 30,000 kindergarten to Grade 12 students in central Winnipeg.
The division typically delivers in-person instruction to junior and senior high students who have failed a course, want to improve their mark or get ahead over the break.
Local residents will now be charged $225 to retake a high school course or $375 to register in a “non-repeater” — up from long-standing fees of $210 and $350, respectively.
Those offerings will cost students who live outside WSD borders a total of $375 or $600, respectively.
English as an additional language is also available and will remain free for pupils inside the divisional catchment this summer. Non-residents must pay $375 to participate in the special programming.
The subject sparked discussion amongst newly-elected trustees, some of whom were unaware WSD charges for summer programming.
“It feels like an additional barrier… I’m actually a little concerned — especially if we’re talking about repeater courses, where students are coming back to take another class and doing that in the summer, why there’s a fee associated to that,” said Tamara Kuly, trustee for Ward 7.
Ward 4 representative Rebecca Chambers requested administration formalize the process of informing summer school applicants about the availability of financial aid from the outset.
While noting WSD currently takes a student’s ability to pay a fee into consideration, Clarke told trustees she would ask directors to discuss the matter with principals at a meeting later this week.
The division budgeted $292,600 for its summer school program — 41 per cent of which was covered by provincial funding — in 2020-21.
In her written submission to the board, Clarke indicated the adjusted fees are in alignment with other school boards.
Summer Learning Academy, located at Glenlawn Collegiate, charges between $225 to $500, depending on the course. Students outside of the Louis Riel School Division face a $50 surcharge.
InformNet has charged $210 per summer course in the past, but the province’s online high school is offering one free e-learning class to every student who wants a redo.
The education department has been covering the cost of virtual summer school since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Summer Learning Academy is already accepting applications for the 2023 season. Registration for the other programs is anticipated to open in early June.