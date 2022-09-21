MORRISBURG – A brief pre-season for the Morrisburg Jr. Lions saw two home games played over the weekend to prepare for the start of the 2022-23 season.
The Lions split the resulting games, with a loss to the North Dundas Rockets and a win over the Almonte Inferno.
Against North Dundas, Morrisburg got out to a good start September 17 taking a 3-2 lead in the first period with Owen Mahoney, Curran Gilmour, and Keon Troccoli-Roik each scoring.
The Rockets overtook the Lions in the second period, scoring three goals to Morrisburg’s one – a power play goal by Justice Brownlee. North Dundas led Morrisburg 5-4.
Troccoli-Roik and Hayden Wellstead scored for the Lions in the third period but the Rockets added three more goals for insurance. North Dundas defeated Morrisburg 8-6.
It was a better result for the Lions Sunday afternoon as a three-goal breakout in the third period gave the Lions a 5-3 win.
Defenceman Owen Fetterly opened the scoring early in the first period on a power play, before the Inferno tied the game up. Almonte took a 2-1 lead early in the second period, but Brownlee tied the game for the Lions with three minutes remaining. Morrisburg and Almonte were tied 2-2 after 40 minutes of play.
Seven minutes into the third period, Jaeden Phifer-Shaver scored the go-ahead goal for the Lions giving them a 3-2 lead. Less than a minute later team captain Dean Lapier added an insurance goal for Morrisburg, followed by a goal by Justin Cyr-Lalonde with two minutes remaining. The Lions won 5-3.
Morrisburg hosted the Metcalfe Jets in their final pre-season game September 20. Results from that game were unavailable at publication deadline.
The Lions open their 2022-23 season in the National Capital Junior Hockey League September 24 in Gatineau at the league’s annual showcase. Morrisburg will take on 2021-22 season champions, the Clarence Castors in the season opener.
Morrisburg will host the Vankleek Hill Cougars in their regular season home opener Sunday, October 2 at the Morrisburg Arena. Puck drop is at 2:15 p.m.