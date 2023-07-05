A long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony for the Community Ranch Arena at the Dunmore Equestrian Centre took place last Wednesday.
Construction on the 140-foot by 275-foot arena will begin in the coming weeks. Director Joyce Stuber mentioned in her opening address that materials should be arriving just after the 2023 Heritage Gather Festival, July 14-16.
Director Cathy Schnell has been instrumental in getting the funding and has, to date, raised more than $3 million for the centre. For the indoor arena, Dunmore Equestrian was able to raise the matching $1 million to apply for the Alberta Government Community Facility Enhancement Program, worth another $1 million. This will enable the centre to build the outside walls, insulation, heating and lighting.
The centre will undertake ongoing fundraising efforts to enhance the facility to include interior finishings, such as bleachers, accessibility features, pens, panels, offices, concession, landscaping, parking, tractors and other necessary equipment.
MP Glen Motz was at the celebration and started off by saying, “Blair (Reid – founder and past president) and Cathy (Schnell) approached me almost immediately, I think it was the next day after I won the election they were on me already.”
He went on to express his respect for both and how proud he is, like most present at the ceremony, of his agricultural background.
“I grew up in farming and ranching country up in south-central Alberta northeast of Hanna,” stated Motz. “Those roots go deep and my opinion is there is nothing better than growing up in a farming and ranching environment.”
Agriculture not only built the West but continues to bring communities together like nothing else does, Motz told a crowd of more than 60. Organizations like Dunmore Equestrian provide services and opportunities that make a difference, and it provides a safe and inclusive environment celebrating southeast Alberta culture and heritage, he said.
“I’m really excited about what will come with this building and the operations coming through it,” he said.
Newly elected Cypress-Medicine Hat MLA Justin Wright also made it to the event.
“We have a reason to celebrate,” said Wright. “And that’s breaking new ground. That is launching something new and bringing forward some real, regional impact.”
The groundbreaking marks new beginnings and an endeavour that will continue to have a positive impact on the lives of those living in SE Alberta, Wright said before congratulating the centre on securing the CEFP grant.
“As the only public facility within a 100-kilometre radius, your mission is to maintain a safe and inclusive environment for agriculture as well as equestrian activities. It is of the utmost importance to expand what we have access to as a region.”
Deputy Reeve of Cypress County Richard Oster spoke next, starting by saying how proud the county is of being able to support Dunmore Equestrian.
“Coming in on that new road is a great improvement from the prairie trail that was there.”
Cypress County was able to put the road in last fall along with a potable water line – at a cost more than $600,000 – because a water supply is required before the arena can be built.
“From the beginning, Cypress County has supported this nonprofit organization,” said Oster, “ensuring Dunmore Equestrian has every chance to succeed.”
Founder and past president Blaire Reid was the final speaker before shovels hit the ground.
“I was involved in hockey all my life and hockey is a team sport,” said Reid. “This is a community event and I would like to congratulate all the people who have moved this project forward after I decided to retire last year.”
He says he knows the project will succeed and surpass everyone’s dreams and his vision is that it will eventually be a $10-million facility.