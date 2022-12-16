WINGHAM – Coun. Mitch Wright raised the issue of the Howson Dam during the first North Huron council meeting of the 2022-26 term on Dec. 5, keeping his campaign promise to continue the fight to refurbish the dam.
During the councillor’s comments portion of the meeting, Wright said, “I’m just curious if any business about the Howson Dam was going to come back before council? I thought RFPs (requests for proposals) were out, and I thought RFPs were received but I don’t believe those have been brought to council.”
North Huron CAO Dwayne Evans responded to Wright, “I’ve been speaking with the interim director of public works and facilities in terms of those tender results, so we do need to bring those to council.”
Evans said the other conversation would be regarding financing the work on the dam, and council will likely see that cost in the first draft of the 2023 budget.
After years of debates, studies, and engineering reports, North Huron council made the difficult decision in April 2021 to remove the dangerous remains of the 100-year-old dam, saying it would cost too much money to try to refurbish or rebuild.
The estimated repair cost of the dam is between $2 million and $4 million. A tender for the removal of the dam was issued earlier this fall, with bids being accepted until Oct. 20.