LISTOWEL – Attendees enjoyed live music and danced the afternoon away at Community Living North Perth’s open house on Friday, June 9 at the office’s location on Main Street East in Listowel.
“We’ve had a great turnout!” exclaimed Tracey Wareham, operations manager for Community Living North Perth.
Pierogi Pigs catered the event with the proceeds going towards Community Living North Perth summer supports.
“Our food truck has been really busy today,” said Wareham.
They even had live entertainment for all to dance to, with Johnny Borton singing songs and playing the keys for attendees to enjoy. The event was held as a celebration to commemorate the renovations completed at their office, to include a new lounge for community members. And these types of events are important for Community Living.
“With COVID, things have been really, you know, shut down and we haven’t been able to have events, so it was really important for us to start the summer off and have a get-together!” expressed Wareham.
“We’ve just completed an office refresh as well. We’re opening a new lounge and activity area for the people we support and potentially for other community members as well.”
The new activity lounge is housed in the Community Living building and boasts a wide range of activities for community members to enjoy.
“We got this new activity area, lounge, cafe, and we’re also kickstarting our summer support program for youth ages 14-21, that will start July 3, so the program will be happening out of our lounge as the home base,” explained Wareham.
“We’re super excited and we’re just glad that we’re able to have events again and get together with other humans.”
And the renovations aren’t done yet, as they plan to put in a separate entrance into the lounge, but Wareham said that may take some time as “it’s hard to nail down a contractor right now.”
But these kinds of spaces are important to the community members they support, now more than ever.
“It’s very important, because again with COVID, it’s just nice to have a space where people can get together,” said Wareham.
For more information about Community Living North Perth, visit its website at www.clnorthperth.ca or contact Wareham at twareham@clnorthperth.ca.