Even though one of the most beloved spooky traditions in Westman — the Grim Acres Scare Away Cancer fundraiser — is now a ghost of Halloween past, there’s still plenty going on in and around the Wheat City to satisfy even the most ardent of scare seekers this season.
In an effort to keep the charitable spirit of Grim Acres alive, Kim Richardson is bringing a haunted forest to life this year and donating the proceeds to the same charity favoured by the former fundraiser run by Amber and Brian Sutherland — the Canadian Cancer Society.
Hearing about Grim Acres closing down was “heartbreaking,” Richardson said. The Sutherlands, she added, were her inspiration for setting up her own event.
“I figured you know what, it’s big shoes to fill, but we’re going to try. I just loved everything they were about,” Richardson said.
The haunted forest is located at Lucky Break Ranch, just off of Highway 250, outside of the community of Rivers, located 41 kilometres northwest of Brandon, and the event will be running from Oct. 27-30. No-scare hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m., and scare hours will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on each of the days the event is open.
In addition to the haunted forest attraction, there will also be family activities, carnival games for children and a concession stand. Richardson is encouraging volunteers to come forward and help make the event a success.
“Whether they want to come work in the carnival or be a scare actor … if someone wants to come and even make their own part of the path, we welcome that. Come and build your own spooky area.”
While the event has already found some sponsors and donors, including the Rivers Co-op, more are still needed, Richardson said.
The Pierson Pumpkin Patch, located 159 kilometres southwest of Brandon and 2.5 kilometres south of Pierson on Road 171 West, has been in full swing since Sept. 10, and will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 30. The patch boasts a haunted corn maze, carnival games, a concession stand, wagon rides and ziplines as well as a “field of screams.”
The second annual FunSize Halloween is taking place at the FunSize Farmyard at CFB Shilo, located 29 kilometres east of Brandon. The animals will be dressed up and there will be baby animals — including bunnies — to snuggle and hot chocolate and a firepit to keep warm.
On the weekend of Oct. 22 and 23, Friends of Riding Mountain National Park will host an event called Creepy Hollow Hauntings at the Friends Learning Centre in the park, located 99 kilometres north of Brandon.
From kids’ crafts, a “Halloweenie” roast, games, treats, moonlight scavenger hunts and Halloween movies, there’s something for everyone, says George Hartlen, the organization’s chief administrative officer.
“The park is a beautiful location all year round, and Halloween is a great time to come and … take part in some Halloween activities,” Hartlen said.
As the Sun previously reported, earlier this fall Big Brothers Big Sisters of Westman volunteers were worried they would not be able to find a spot for their annual haunted house. Thankfully, they eventually found a location, and this year’s event will be held at Building No. 7 on Patricia Avenue East, just off of 17th Street East on Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-30. The haunted house will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and from 6 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, with no-scare hours from 6 to 7 p.m. each night.
Leading up to Halloween, the Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba is putting on a Festival of Frights contest. The Provincial Ex is encouraging people to send photos of their yard, decked out in all of its spooky glory, to win one of three prizes: a $100 gift certificate to Mum’s Restaurant, a $100 gift certificate to Home Hardware and four passes to the Royal Manitoba Winter Fair, happening March 27 to April 1.
The contest is free to enter and open to all western Manitoba residents. Photos can be shared on social media with the hashtag #bdnsharethescare, and the winners will be announced on Nov. 1.