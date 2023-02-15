All members present.
Request For Decision (RFD)
Council reviewed two RFDs:
· Capital Region Assessment ARB Members for 2023: Council is required to appoint qualified members to sit on the Assessment Review Board (ARB), including a Chair and a Clerk. A list of individuals who have successfully completed the required provincially legislated training courses and are qualified to sit on ARBs was presented to Council. A motion was passed to appoint the listed individuals.
· Library Community Services Recovery Fund (LCSRF) Support: The Swan Hills Municipal Library plans to apply to the LCSRFl, a collaboration between United Way Centraide Canada, Canadian Red Cross, and Community Foundations of Canada, to provide funding to Community Service Organizations, including non-profit organizations, Indigenous Governing Bodies, and registered charities across Canada. The Library will use the funds for renovations, including storage and shelving. Council passed a motion to support the Swan Hills Library application through the LCSRF.
Speed Limit Discussion
During a recent Community Matters meeting, one of the members presented a concern about traffic on Centennial Crescent with a suggestion to reduce the speed limit within Swan Hills to 30 km per hour except for Main St, which would remain at 50 km per hour. The specific concern for Centennial was that many children live along this street, and vehicles have been witnessed driving at speeds deemed to be unsafe. Of particular concern were some of the more congested areas on this street.
Council members thoroughly discussed the prospect of lowering the speed limit. Here are some of the more salient points; the Town currently follows the provincial standard of a 50 km per hour speed limit on roadways inside urban areas; both Edmonton and Calgary have changed their speed limits to 40 km per hour unless otherwise posted; drivers are expected to recognize potentially hazardous conditions, such as a congested roadway with children and other pedestrians present, and slow down accordingly; people who are going to break the law will do so regardless of the posted speed limit; and a 30 km per hour speed limit would be excessively slow on many streets in town.
Some alternative methods of addressing this issue were also discussed. Council members recalled seeing a neighbourhood project where almost every home along a street had some type of sign up (or painted on a garbage can, rock, etc.) with the message “Our Children Play Here, Please Slow Down!” It was also suggested to ask the law enforcement officers in town to make a point of spending some time in this area to deter and possibly catch people driving in an unsafe manner.
All Council members understood and sympathized with the concern presented, and a few had also witnessed people driving in an unsafe manner on this street.
There was some discussion about the process if the Town were to change the speed limit. The process would require a public hearing at the very least and possibly a referendum.
After an extensive discussion on this matter, Council tabled this discussion as information.
CAO Report
· SnowSeekers Media has completed all promotional videos and stories through the Golden Triangle/Travel Alberta grant.
· Working on the year end Safety Codes Council audit due at the end of March.
· Departments have begun working on putting together financial information for the year end financial audit.
· Continued working on year-end reporting for the province.
· Continued working with Protective Services on updating and creating new required policies through the Alberta Peace Officer Program.
Operations And Infrastructure
· The reservoir upgrade project is progressing on track as per schedule. A logic control meeting was held with Nason in preparation for PLC installation.
· PW has been focused on snow removal during this reporting period.
· One new employee started on January 30.
· PW is currently recruiting for the Supervisor position.
Protective Services
· Participated in a FRIAA FireSmart conference call with the province for another round of the FRIAA FireSmart Grant. If successful, this grant money will be focused on developing a sprinkler deployment plan for the town of Swan Hills.
· Updating policies and documentation for the Peace Officer Program to submit to the Justice and Solicitor General.
· There were five calls for the Fire Department during the month of January 2023.
· The SHFD has been asked to help out with Family Day activities.
· SHFD Dueling Piano’s Fundraiser Event was a success. The event brought in over $6000.00. After expenses, the department cleared just over $2000.00.
Reports
· Mayor Craig Wilson reported on a videoconferenced Golden Triangle meeting. The new videos and written online content created by SnowSeekers Media were presented and discussed.
-Mayor Wilson also attended a Barrhead and District Social Housing meeting. While there has been an influx of people into the facilities, an almost equal number of vacancies have been coming available.
· Councilor Jeff Goebel reported that preparations are being made to hold an event for the grade 9 – 12 students at Swan Hills School highlighting career opportunities in healthcare, specifically as a combined Lab and X-Ray Tech, Licenced Practical Nurse, or Registered Nurse.
· Councilor Liz Krawiec reported that Swancicle Days has been scheduled for Mar. 10 -12 this year.
In-Camera
After an in-camera session Council passed a motion to approve the appointment of Ann Nagel to the Municipal Planning Commission Board for a term of three years.