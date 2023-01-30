The cost of drinking water has increased in Chatham-Kent.
On Jan. 16, the Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission approved a rate hike for water and wastewater fees.
According to CK PUC General Manager Tim Sunderland, the average household of four will pay an extra 69 cents per month for water, plus an additional $1.03 for wastewater.
The hikes are one cent per cubic metre for water consumption and 54 cents per month for water on a fixed charge for residential service. For wastewater, the increase is three cents per cubic metre and 57 cents per month for wastewater on a fixed charge for residential.
CKPUC said the rate and fee increases are necessary to cover water and wastewater treatment and delivery costs. They added the increase would also help fund 2023 operations, maintenance, lifecycle and debt financing costs.
“This infrastructure requires ongoing rehabilitation or replacement to maintain current standards,” said officials with CKPUC.
In February 2020, commissioners approved the six-year water and wastewater financial plan on which these annual rates and fees are based.
The water/wastewater rate hike was approved at the CK PUC monthly meeting.