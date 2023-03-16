The lack of consultation of Indigenous people on a new federal gun law shows once more how out of touch the government is with Indigenous people, Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Chief Jessica Lazare said after her presentation to the Standing Committee on Public Safety and National Security last Tuesday in Ottawa.
Bill C-21 would restrict gun ownership in Canada and put a freeze on the sale of handguns in the country and despite the government pulling back a controversial amendment that would have banned a long list of firearms and had been opposed by the Assembly of First Nations, Lazare said the MCK was still in opposition to the bill, citing food security, among other issues.
“It’s not as much an issue for Kahnawake, given our proximity to a major metropolitan area with a lot of grocery stores, but there are First Nations communities that aren’t next to a major urban center and don’t have access to a lot of grocery stores and these communities have to hunt in order to survive,” she said.
Lazare added that despite the recognition that a lot of hunting firearms had indeed been removed from restrictions in the law, it’s clear that First Nations – and their priorities – had been an afterthought to the government.
“I recognize that they had retracted some firearms from the list, but there’s been no promise that will be amended further. There’s been no consideration given to First Nations by the government,” she said.
Two weeks ago, federal Public Safety minister Marco Mendicino met with MCK chiefs in the hopes of getting their support for the bill, but was met with some opposition, with some chiefs citing the lack of consultation with First Nations before tabling the bill.
“It was important to have that forum, even if it feels like nothing ever changes with the government in terms of listening to First Nations perspectives,” she said, adding it’s important to keep reminding the government of those perspectives. “Obviously, we have to keep telling them and reminding them until something does change. Maybe we would be better off doing that than sitting back and waiting for something to change.”