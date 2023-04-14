TEESWATER – The South Bruce Nuclear Exploration Team held a two-day forum event at the Teeswater-Culross Community Center on April 4 and April 5. The event included several speakers, panelists, and experts from the nuclear industry in Canada and worldwide.
Opening day saw numerous speakers and began with remarks by South Bruce Mayor Mark Goetz, Huron-Bruce MP Ben Lobb, and Bruce County Warden Chris Peabody.
Kartrina McCollough, stakeholder engagement specialist at GHD Limited, summarized the community studies on the proposed deep geological repository (DGR). A panel speaking about agriculture in a nuclear host community included Clark Hoskin, senior manager, economic advisory at Deloitte; Pat Jilesen, strategic counsel at MK&A and past-president of the Bruce County Federation of Agriculture; and Allan Ribbink, chair at Canadian Sheep Federation and owner/operator at Allan Ribbink Livestock.
Visiting in person from Finland, Tiina Jalonen – senior vice-president of development at Posiva Oy (Finnish organization responsible for nuclear waste), and Jacob Spangenberg, former mayor of Östhammar, Sweden, host municipality for Swedish DGR, provided information about the DGR experience internationally.
A conversation about Indigenous communities and the nuclear industry, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s (NWMO) confidence in safety, and two keynote addresses – one by NWMO President and CEO Laurie Swami and one by Tom Isaacs, regarding artificial intelligence and the nuclear industry – wrapped up a full day of listening.
The lineup on April 5 included opening remarks by Goetz and Lise Morton, vice-president of site selection at the NWMO, youth retention and opportunities in South Bruce panel, and a skilled labour resources panel.
The afternoon events included presentations about what happens after site selection and the safe transportation and packaging of Canada’s used nuclear fuel.
The topics covered during the two-day forum were previously presented during educational presentations to the South Bruce Community Liaison Committee and reported on by Midwestern Newspapers.
Exhibitors included the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, GHD Limited, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, and the NWMO.
North Huron CAO Dwayne Evans, Coun. Chris Palmer, Coun. Anita Van Hittersum and Economic Development Officer Demetri Makrakos were in attendance for the forum.
Evans said they were there because the township would be directly impacted if Teeswater was the site selected for the DGR.
“We need to get prepared,” said Evans. “We will need more housing and infrastructure and we need to start planning for that now.”
The NWMO expects to select a site to build a DGR by the end of 2024. The selected site must be deemed safe for people and the environment.
The NWMO has said the project will only proceed in an area with informed and willing hosts, including the municipality, First Nation and Métis communities, and others in the area.