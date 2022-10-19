ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP - It's an idyllic and pastoral scene. A herd of about 400 bison roam contentedly across gently sloping and slightly wooded green pastureland just southwest of Earlton. Occasionally a small group rushes through.
It's early fall and rutting season. The bulls are chasing the cows that are now in heat. There are about 125 bison cows, and one bull for every 15 females. After approximately nine months, most of the cows will be giving birth. In nature, bisons breed in the fall, and give birth in the spring. Bison du Nord, which is the location of this scene, works hard to keep their operation as natural as possible.
Bison du Nord is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary, and ranch manager and co-owner Charles Bélanger glances with interest as a small group races by with three bulls following two cows.
"I like to see that," he says. That's what the farm is all about - maintaining a healthy herd that produces a new generation each spring.
"This is the heart of the operation," he says.
Bélanger is a member of the third generation of the ranch operation and, now in his mid-30s, he has developed the ability to recognize each individual bison from a distance, and he is constantly observing their behaviours and indications of their strengths and weaknesses. He uses that information in making decisions in introducing young animals into the herd, and removing the older ones when they are no longer productive. He does have his favourites and when possible he will send a still healthy matriarch with a young group of cows who are being sold to another farm, just to give them some guidance.
"I like them to have a future," he said.
The Kubota carrying three people approaches a young cow standing in front of a gate. She stands calmly watching the all-terrain vehicle moving directly toward her. She doesn't move but just watches, showing no signs of fear or aggression. She is simply observing.
"I will probably keep her," says Charles.
BISON RANCHING HISTORY
Bison du Nord has been growing quietly over the past 50 years. In 1971 the late Laurent Bélanger and his son Pierre purchased some land and in 1972 they bought their first bison cow. Today the operation ranges between 300 and 400 in number over 655 acres.
Bison have only been commercially ranched since the mid-1960s, explained Pierre, and he and his father seized the opportunity after the Canadian government approved commercial bison ranching.
While busy with other business ventures, Pierre Bélanger still became involved on a national and provincial level in developing the bison industry, helping to establish the Canadian Bison Association and the Ontario Bison Association and serving as president of both.
Today there are about 1,000 ranches in Canada ranching about 150,000 bison. Fifty of those ranches are in Ontario, and Bison du Nord is one of the two largest bison producers in Eastern Canada, and is proud of being certified for animal welfare and as a grass-fed operation. Bison du Nord is also proud of having been in operation for 50 years on the same land and by the same family.
In 1983, the family had a 19-foot-high bison statue constructed near Highway 11 to attract travellers into the Earlton Zoo, which the family also operated. The bison is now a landmark for travellers.
Pierre, who is president of the business, and his wife Françoise, who manages the finances and secretarial tasks, are now gradually transferring the business to their children: Marie-Pierre who handles communications, Charles who does the hands-on management of the ranch, and Jacinthe who does merchandising and assists on several other fronts. Charles' wife Vanessa works off farm but also assists in the business, and the couple have three children - Janelle, Julien and Sophie.
Pierre said the family operation has turned out to be "a great team with common purpose and enthusiasm for the future."
In recent years a tour wagon has been added to the operation and there is now a gift shop on site, which has recently gone online as well.
The wagon tour operation helps to add customers for bison meat products, he said.
"The people who visit the ranch are usually thrilled and they wind up being buyers at the butcher shops where our meats are sold."
People also can view the gift shop where there are books that relate more about the bison, as well as bison skulls and artwork. Customized skulls are being shipped as far away as Europe, Pierre noted. There are other items at the gift shop including key chains, t-shirts, cups, glasses and artwork. There are even maple-flavoured bison summer sausages.
LEAN AND HEALTHY
Pierre said that bison meat, being grass-fed and raised in a natural way, is leaner than other commercial meats, with more Omega 3 and more iron.
"Some people buy our bison meat for health purposes. They want meat that is absolutely natural and has those features, but most people buy it for taste and for the adventure."
To mark the fiftieth anniversary of the business, Bison du Nord recently hosted the annual general meeting of the Ontario Bison Association with speakers such as renowned author Wes Olson, provincial forages and pastures specialist, and Canadian Bison Association president Les Kroeger.
Pierre outlined the presentation of Wes Olson who spoke about bison as a keystone species - "the notion that bison in the prairies and in North America was a keystone (in the ecosystem) … that if it's there the whole arch holds. He documented in minute detail what bison do in the environment. In Banff where they reintroduced bison just a few years ago they already have bird species which have come back which have not been seen for decades in the park because the birds pick the bison hairs and make their nest and get a warmer nest out of it."
That idea "is close to our hearts," said Pierre.