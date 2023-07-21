The community of Gjoa Haven is grieving the loss of two men who died in a boating incident Wednesday evening.
Police and search-and-rescue teams attempted to rescue them after they were thrown into the water from their boat as it was spinning in circles, said Chris Armour, a search and rescue co-ordinator at the federal Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, Ont.
The two men were the only people on the boat at the time, he said.
“RCMP saw two occupants in the water and jumped on a boat, [and] tried to rescue them,” Armour said in an interview.
Police were able to pull one of the men onto their boat, but he had no vital signs. They called Trenton to mobilize the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, and community members joined the effort.
That search concluded around 9 p.m. when the other man was found dead.
The identities of the men have not been released by authorities.
It’s not clear why the boat was spinning in circles, Armour said.
“The RCMP, when they called us, that’s what they said: The boat was going in circles and the two occupants of the boat were in the water,” he said.
“A lot of it happened really fast .… It’s not a big harbour, so it was thoroughly searched.”
Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, dozens of people posted messages of condolence and prayer to community members in Gjoa Haven on social media.
An email from the hamlet office sent on behalf of acting senior administrative officer Enuk Pauloosie said, “It was a sad incident yesterday and the whole community was involved in the rescue of the two individuals that fell off the boat into the water.
“Please note that the individuals involved in this incident have lots of relations including hamlet staff and elected officials and it is a sensitive situation to talk about.”
Sarah Kamimmalik, a search-and-rescue worker in Gjoa Haven, said in an email that Wednesday’s tragedy was a huge loss to everyone in the community of about 1,300 residents.
She posted to the Gjoa Haven Search and Rescue Facebook group, thanking everyone for their efforts despite the sad outcome, and encouraged people to talk to each other for support.
“You all did a great job today doing everything you can,” the post said.
“Please remember that what you have done here has given the family some closure to the entire situation. It’s tough to go through this. I want you all to stick together. You may need someone to talk to. Talk to each other. Reach out to any of us if you need anything. My heart is with you all.”
Nunavut RCMP has not yet responded to a request for comment.