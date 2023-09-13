Eganville – The planning is ongoing for the fireworks show on September 23 in Eganville which will now include chili, music and some free public skating at the arena.
Fire Chief Darryl Wagner told a committee meeting of council last Tuesday afternoon the fireworks are a go with the company the township hired and the community development and recreation staff are working on having public skating that night along with some food, drink and music to coincide with the fireworks, making it a bigger event. The date of September 23 had originally been set aside to coincide with a wine tasting event sponsored by the Eganville and Area Community Development Group (EACDG) but that event has been postponed for a later date.
“The ice will be in so we will have some free skating; we have some catering. Some food, some chili,” CAO Annete Gilchrist said. “We will have the bar open at the Eagle’s Nest as well with staff for that and have a couple of musicians.”
While the skating is free and the 4 to 8 p.m. with the fireworks at about eight o’clock.
The fireworks were originally slated for Canada Day and were postponed. Since the fire department is having a retirement party that evening for one of its members, a company has been hired to set off the explosives.
Ms. Gilchrist said having the other events coinciding with the fireworks makes for a whole evening event for area residents.
“It is saying goodbye to summer and hello to fall,” she said.
Councillor Tracey Sanderson said this sounded like a great initiative.
“It is more inclusive and family oriented, so I think people will appreciate that,” she said.
Mayor Jennifer Murphy noted the fireworks will also be earlier because of the date.
“You won’t have to wait until 10 for fireworks to go off,” she said.