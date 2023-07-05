Hydro-Québec cut off power to most of Kuujjuaq Tuesday as part of what the company called a planned power outage.
The disruptions will continue until Thursday, the company said in an email.
The reason for the service disruption is that it’s creating a network loopback for the newer section of town. That will create a way for residents to keep services even during a power outage.
According to Hydro-Québec, if there were maintenance issues before this implementation, that whole section of town would be without electricity. But with these new renovations fewer people will be affected by outages.
Hydro-Québec said the planned outages will last from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until Thursday afternoon, leaving an hour during lunchtime for people to cook and eat.