Carnaval is back, and this year, the popular perennial event is celebrating 60 years of fun, community, and Francophone culture. The Compagnons des francs loisirs is organizing and hosting the event and earlier today they officially launched the 60th Carnaval over lunch at the Davedi Club.
The event runs from February 4th to 11th, although some events, like the family skates at Memorial Garden, are scheduled for January 15th and 22nd. Organizers also noted that some events will be added before the festival begins, so be sure to check the Compagnons des francs loisirs’ website for updated schedules.
Events take place at various locations, and include a month-long art show at the WKP Kennedy Gallery beginning in February, a concert at the Capitol Centre on February 11th, and curling at the Granite Club. The events list is long and varied, with something for everyone.
Carnaval remains “an event that is dear to our hearts and of importance to our Francophone community,” organizers emphasize. Anne Brule is the programming agent at the Compagnons and helmed the organization for this year’s Carnaval.
“Carnaval has been the rallying element for the community for over 60 years,” she said, noting that the first event was 'a hockey tournament at the local school.' It’s come a long way since, but community spirit remains at its core—Carnaval “helped bring the community together and keep us together.”
When describing the overall vibe of the festival, “joy” comes to mind, Brule noted, and for the past six decades, people have been lightening the winter’s grey with community events and camaraderie. Joy is a good way to describe the tone of a room when Bonhomme dances in, and today was no different.
There were around 200 people in the Davedi Club for the launch, including North Bay’s mayor, Peter Chirico, former city councillor Johanne Brousseau, and many members of Carnaval committees past. However, no one gained the room’s attention quite like when Bonhomme entered. People cheered and clapped, and a few of the luckier ones had the chance for a brief dance with the beloved character.
“Bonhomme is like a rock star,” Brousseau said. “Carnaval is something that’s embedded in our lives since elementary school.” The kids love having Bonhomme visit their classrooms, she noted, and without doubt, there would be no Carnaval without Bonhomme.
Brule mentioned that North Bay’s Carnaval event has its own song, written by Joseph Beaulieu. “It was written just for North Bay and it’s our song,” she said. It’s about getting ready for the festival, and urges people to have fun, emphasizing that everybody’s welcome to celebrate. (see video below)
“And that’s the key message” for Carnaval as it rings in its 60th anniversary. “Everybody’s welcome.”
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.