MORRIS-TURNBERRY – North Huron council opted to renew the lease with Maitland Conservation (MC) for Galbraith Park for a three-year term, following a one-year renewal in 2021.
A report prepared by Vicky Luttenberger, director of recreation and community services for North Huron, said, “For the past 25 years, there has been an agreement between the Township of North Huron (and the former Town of Wingham) and the Maitland Valley Conservation Authority for the lease of the Turnberry Floodplain Conservation Area, also known as Galbraith Park.
“Galbraith Park consists of a soccer field, storage facility, and the natural areas as identified on the attached map. Although Galbraith Park is located in lowertown (Wingham, a part of Morris-Turnberry), the conservation land is leased by North Huron to meet the soccer needs of the local community.”
The report said past lease agreements have ranged from two to five years.
“In 2021, the lease agreement was renewed for a one-year period to allow council time to consider the recommendations contained in the Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan regarding the development of a soccer field in Hutton Heights.”
Development at Hutton Heights is expected to start next year. Still, it will take a couple of years to complete, so staff recommended the three-year lease, which should coincide with the completion of the project.
The Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan recommended that the township consider allocating property in the Hutton Heights area for future use as a soccer field.
Staff recommends that the North Huron Development Team consider this when finalizing the design and development of the property.