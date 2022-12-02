Renfrew -- During the 2022 election campaign and at Renfrew council's inaugural meeting, newly elected Mayor Tom Sidney was consistent when he said major change should be expected with his victory, a victory that coincides with the ongoing twinning of Highway 17 from Arnprior to Renfrew and all the challenges it will present.
"We are not going to sit and wait for the highway to come up to Renfrew as that leaves us constantly scrambling just to keep up," he said at one of his 2022 campaign events. “If elected, I will move quickly to create new entities to deal with long-term issues and help shape our future based on growth and proper planning and vision.”
He pointed to Arnprior as an example. He said the town staff and council were examining options in terms of infrastructure and housing, but the impact of rapid growth came at a quicker pace than anticipated and created unforeseen circumstances. The twinning from Kanata to Arnprior was complete in 2007 and within only 10 years, the population had dramatically increased from 7,000 to 10,000.
These factors forced the council of the day to constantly react to events and distracted them from their original plans. He noted the town took a while to adjust and once it got ahead of the issues, it was able to act instead of react. As a result, the town council and staff are leading the way by working closely with developers and others and that is why Arnprior is Ontario's second-fastest growing town.
“The town is planning and leading its path with a vision,” Mayor Sidney said previously. “Renfrew must do the same and create a vision so we will know how to brand Renfrew and what our image is.”
The second issue he wanted addressed was for the council and town residents to find new ways to advocate for a societal change and approach in the areas of accessibility and inclusiveness and systemic barriers that have excluded some segments of the population for too long. For that reason, and in tandem with CAO Robert Tremblay and Reeve Peter Emon, two new committees were struck and a working group was announced during the November 22 council meeting.
Mayor's Task force on growth readiness and Highway expansion.
This task force was created to ensure the town is ready for growth and to plan for the expansion of Highway 17. It will focus on bringing additional housing to Renfrew and will look at the development potential of town-owned property. It is supported by the planning and development department. The task force will be chaired by Mayor Sidney with Reeve Emon and a third member of council.
Additional members will include CAO Tremblay, Economic Development Officer Dan Laverdure and Director of Planning and Development, Eric Withers, with representation from key business sectors. Inclusive age-friendly and barrier-free community working group This group was formed with a primary goal of providing recommendations to help support an accessible Renfrew, and support age-friendly initiatives for all ages. The group will address systematic barriers to participation in community activities.
Mayor Sidney said too many people have been overlooked and marginalized and it is time to create a welcoming and inclusive community. The group will be chaired by a member of council with representation from every department and the library and police services boards.
Signature Events Committee
This new group will be tasked with leading and organizing three signature events sponsored by the town. The goal is to involve more residents to lead the group with a focus on increased volunteerism and a long-term goal of reducing town staff involvement in the events. They will be replaced with new volunteers recruited for this group.
The Renfrew Bluegrass Festival in July of each year has a projected 15 percent attendance growth in 2023. The Renfrew Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival the first Saturday of October at Low Square has enjoyed increased attendance figures from its inaugural festival in 2018 and second one held in 2019. The 2022 edition shattered previous attendance figure and is expected to grow. Both festivals surpassed expectations in terms of attendance and budgeting following an absence of two years due to the widespread cancellations of all large gatherings during the COVID pandemic. A third event is planned, but no details were given