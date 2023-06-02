Renfrew -- Town council has awarded a $35,600 contract for the Ma-Te-Way Expansion Third Party Review to WCSC Consultants Inc. The final report is expected by the end of the year.
The decision to hire the Perth-based firm was based on a report from the town’s Fire, Recreation and Community Services Committee. The costs for the review will be taken from the project contingency, which currently has a balance of $1,109,238.52.
CAO Robert Tremblay explained it is common to issue a Request for Proposal for this type of service, but the committee agreed there was a sense of urgency to avoid any delays. Both council and staff and a large segment of the town’s residents are demanding answers as to how a project with an original budget of $16.1 million could balloon to almost $30 million in less than two years.
There has also been general disappointment the ballooning budget has also led to the delay in the opening of the 76,000 sq. foot expansion which includes a second ice pad, an indoor walking track, a fitness centre and the Bonnechere Algonquin First Nation Community Cultural Centre.
Mr. Tremblay explained the recommendation of a single-source appointment is preferred as the consultant has the necessary experience, training and certification to complete the work in a timely fashion.
“The principal consultant is a Chartered Professional Accountant, Certified Construction Auditor, Project Management Professional and Certified Fraud Examiner,” he explained. “The firm has undertaken similar projects for several municipalities in the past. The level of effort includes 266 hours with 58 and 56 hours, respectively, from the two main consultants.”
He added that although in his capacity as CAO he is authorized to single-source the contract, he wanted council to actually pass a resolution accepting his appointment of the firm. He noted council wanted this done in a timely fashion in order to meet the desire of the community to get answers since the town is responsible for any overages. The original $16 million funding was secured through all three levels of government, but neither the provincial or federal government are liable for any overages.
Councillor Andrew Dick said he agrees with the sole sourcing based on feedback he has received from several residents.
“I cannot speak on behalf of my fellow councillors or the mayor but I am pretty sure in saying the citizens of this town have asked for this,” he said. “They want answers and I am so happy that we have found somebody so good for this. I am so excited this is happening so that we can put this behind us and get on to celebrating the opening at Ma-Te-Way, but this needs to happen for the taxpayers of this town.”
Reeve Peter Emon said this was one of the earliest topics brought forward to the new council (only Mayor Tom Sidney and Reeve Emon served on the previous council) and all agreed it was a priority. He also added he spoke to a member of another council that contracted the services of WCSC Consulting Ltd. and the councillor offered nothing but praise for the firm.
Mayor Sidney requested a recorded vote and the result was 7-0 in favour.