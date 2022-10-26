BRIDGENORTH — More than $56 million in combined funding for three projects by Bell and Cogeco to bring high-speed internet access to nearly 17,000 homes in 50 rural communities in Eastern Ontario was announced Wednesday at a press conference at the Bridgenorth branch of the Selwyn Public Library.
Of those 50 communities, five — with about 6,000 homes — are located in Peterborough County: Bridgenorth, Buckhorn, Burleigh Falls, Curve Lake First Nation and Young’s Point.
They are part of a Bell project which is expected to be completed by March 2025.
“We all know that the internet is no longer a luxury in this day and age,” said federal Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings, who made the announcement.
“Access to fast, reliable internet helps rural Canadians by levelling the playing field so they can access essential services like health care and education, participate in the digital economy, or simply connect with loved ones.”
Thirty per cent of Canada’s gross domestic product originates in rural communities and the internet is “one equalizer” that is necessary for businesses to succeed, she said.
“Today’s announcement is another important step toward Canada and Ontario’s goal and I’m proud to say it’s a big step for rural Ontario, especially here in Peterborough County,” said Rhonda Keenen, president and chief executive officer of Peterborough and the Kawarthas Economic Development.
In 2021, the provincial and federal governments partnered with the Canada Infrastructure Bank to support large-scale fibre-based projects for more than 280,000 rural and remote households in Ontario, through joint funding of more than $1.2 billion. Wednesday’s announcement provided details on three of the projects selected under that program.
The federal government also has a Universal Broadband Fund of $2.75 billion which aims to provide high-speed internet to 98 per cent of Canadians by 2026 and 100 per cent access by 2030.
“With announcements like this today, we are well on our way to achieving that goal,” said Hutchings.
She said it was the hard work of J. Murray Jones, warden of Peterborough County and chair of the Eastern Ontario Regional Network’s board of directors, Selwyn Township Mayor Andy Mitchell and former Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef, who was the former federal minister of rural economic development prior to her defeat in the September 2021 federal election, that made the projects possible.
Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave, Selwyn Township mayor-elect Sherry Senis and Amarjot Sandhu, parliamentary assistant to Ontario Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma, were also at the press conference.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.