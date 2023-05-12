LISTOWEL – Lots of fun was had at this year’s Ladies Night, presented by the Kinette Club of Listowel on May 5 at the Listowel Agricultural Hall. The event invited women from the area to come out and enjoy a night of delicious food catered by T&M Catering and laugh with friends at the female comedy show. Three female Yuk Yuk’s comedians entertained the crowd.
There were also lots of prizes to be won, that were all donated by the community. This took the form of silent auction tables, door prizes and toonie auctions.
All proceeds from the event went towards the Memorial Arena Park 59 (MAP59) project.
This healthy dose of female fellowship was much needed as the event sold out very quickly.
“I think women are always looking for a time to get out and to socialize,” explained Laura Arand, chair of the Ladies Night Committee and member of the Kinette Club of Listowel.
“I don’t want to generalize that every woman (here) is a mother but there are a lot of mothers here. A lot of hard-working women that need a break and need an outlet to come out and I think it’s important just to have a night for women. So they can get out, socialize and support the community.”
“And we are seeing women from all different ages!” added in Meaghan Graham, member of the Ladies Night committee and Arand’s sister.
This was the “first year really back” for Ladies Night. Last year, it was scaled back due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“You know, it’s been a long time since we’ve been able to do this at a full scale, like we’ve done in the past. And we were actually really shocked at the support from the community. But this is the first year that we have returned to the grandeur that it was before,” stated Arand. “We are a club and we support each other in everything so it’s been really awesome. A fun adventure!”